Iran condemns Poland's anti-Tehran stance, summons diplomat

TEHRAN – In a diplomatic response to "baseless and biased" statements by Poland's top diplomat, Iran has summoned the chargé d'affaires of Poland to its Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran.

Mahmoud Heydari, Deputy Minister and Director General of Mediterranean and Eastern European Affairs, formally protested against the remarks made by Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski during a meeting with Marcin Wilczek, the head of the Polish mission in Iran.

According to Iran’s foreign ministry’s Monday announcement, Wilczek assured that the matter would be promptly communicated to Warsaw.

While Tehran did not detail the specific comments they found objectionable, observers believe the summons may be tied to Sikorski's claim of facilitating the transfer of an alleged “Iranian drone” wreckage from Ukraine to the United States.

This drone was subsequently displayed at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) earlier this year, an event attended by several Western conservative figures, including U.S. President Donald Trump.

Additionally, Sikorski told The Wall Street Journal, “There is an axis of aggression between Iran and Russia. The Islamic Republic is sending death and destruction into all directions, and we need to jointly, directly, face the threat and remove it.”

Such rhetoric, according to Iranian officials, perpetuates unfounded accusations and undermines regional stability.

The exhibition of the purported Iranian drone wreckage at CPAC drew criticism from Tehran, which views the display as part of a coordinated effort by organizations like United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI) to foster hostility toward Iran.

UANI, known for its ties to intelligence agencies and extremist Israeli billionaires, has long been vocal in promoting anti-Iran narratives.

Critics argue that such displays are designed to amplify anti-Iran sentiment and justify Western policies targeting the country.

Tehran has repeatedly denied selling arms to Russia for use in the conflict in Ukraine.

However, the nation recently clarified its position regarding the sale of its drones, emphasizing that there is no legal prohibition on exporting them internationally.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations recently highlighted the advanced capabilities of the Shahed drone, describing it as one of the most sophisticated unmanned aerial vehicles globally.

“The Shahed drone is among the world’s most advanced unmanned aerial vehicles, possessing exceptional reconnaissance, surveillance, and operational capabilities, while maintaining an extremely cost-effective price,” it noted in a post on X.