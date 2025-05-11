Iran dismisses 'baseless allegations' on missile launcher transfers to Russia as 'utterly absurd'

TEHRAN – Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations has vehemently rejected a Reuters report alleging Tehran’s plans to supply Russia with launchers for short-range ballistic missiles, calling the claims "utterly absurd" and part of a pattern of "baseless allegations" against the Islamic Republic.

"This allegation is utterly ridiculous. Reuters' persistence in circulating baseless accusations against Iran is disappointing," the mission stated in an emailed response to the news agency.

Emphasizing Iran’s principled stance on the Ukraine conflict, the mission added, "So long as conflict persists between the parties, Iran will abstain from rendering any form of military assistance to either side."

The Reuters article, published on Friday, cited unnamed “Western security officials and a regional source” claiming that Iran is preparing to deliver “Fath-360 missile launchers” to Russia "imminently."

In September 2024, U.S. officials accused Iran of sending Fath-360 missiles to Russia without presenting any evidence, a claim Iran denied at the time.

Iran and Russia have consistently denied any arms transfers linked to the Ukraine war. Tehran has repeatedly criticized Western nations for prolonging the conflict by supplying advanced weaponry to Kyiv, while Moscow has dismissed similar allegations as disinformation.

