3rd Iranian Film Festival underway in Malaysia

TEHRAN-The 3rd Iranian Film Festival in Malaysia is underway, screening four films and an animation across various genres.

Having started on February 20 and being hosted at four major venues in Kuala Lumpur, Penang, and Johor Bahru, the cultural event will conclude on Sunday. It provides a unique opportunity to experience the art of Iranian cinema and explore the deep richness of Iran’s culture and history, Honaronline reported.

The Iranian films include “In the Arms of the Tree” by Babak Khajepasha, “Fragrant” by Hadi Moghadamdoos, “Goodbye Shirazi Girl” by Afshin Hashemi, and “Captain” by Mohammad Hamzei. Moreover, “Dolphin Boy” by Mohammad Kheirandish is an animated movie from Iran in the program.

“In the Arms of the Tree” is a family drama exploring life’s crises and their impact on children. It was the official submission of Iran for the Best International Feature Film category of the 97th Academy Awards in 2025; however, it did not make it to the final nominees.

The film explores themes of familial relationships and emotional reconnections between parents and children. At the heart of the story is Kimia, a northern mother grappling with the trauma of past abuse and a debilitating fear of distance. Her husband, Farid, an Azeri father with a passion for travel and medicinal plants, adds to the tension as the couple prepares for a separation exercise.

The film captures the impact of marital discord on children, illustrating how their lives can be disturbed by their parents' struggles. Ultimately, it underscores the importance of love, connection, and the delicate balance needed to preserve a family in crisis.

A production of 2023, the film won two Crystal Simorgh awards for Best First Film and Best Screenplay upon its premiere at the 41st Fajr Film Festival. Moreover, it was named the best film in the international section of the first edition of Iran’s Havva International Film Festival in 2023.

The movie has been screened in several international festivals in countries such as China, Switzerland, and the UAE. It also opened the Kazan International Film Festival Altyn Minbar in Russia last September.

“Fragrant” is a powerful narrative about identity and life’s responsibilities. In the film, a deeply struggling and hesitant individual faces a profound confrontation with both the complexities of his own existence and the weight of his responsibilities.

Burdened by inner turmoil and uncertainty, he grapples with the demands and expectations placed upon him, navigating the difficult path between personal desires and the obligations that life imposes. This internal conflict leads him to question his choices, his purpose, and the very essence of his identity.

“Goodbye Shirazi Girl” is a charming romantic tale of unexpected connections. Loosely based on Neil Simon’s “Goodbye Girl”, it is the story of Mahmud who is from Abadan and Shabnam, a widow who lives with her daughter Nazi. When they both rent the same house, they have to deal with each other until they find a solution.

“Captain” is an inspiring story of a young boy’s dreams and resilience amid challenges. A production of Farabi Cinema Foundation, the 90-minute film deals with the themes of hope and forgiveness.

It is about an 11-year-old boy named Isa who is absolutely convinced that he will soon be playing for the Iran national football team. Nothing can shake his confidence. Not even the fact that he lives in the cancer section of a hospital and gets weaker from treatment to treatment.

“Dolphin Boy” is a heartwarming animation about a magical friendship between a dolphin and a boy lost at sea.

Dolphin Snowball rescues a little boy in the waves. Since then, they carelessly grow up together, exciting the marine life with their funny tricks. But one day, the peace of their joyful little world is destroyed by the evil Octopus.

He banishes the boy to land, where he will have to learn to live among people and understand the secret of his origin. A new friend, the kind captain Murvarid, and the faithful Snowball will help the boy cope with all the hardships - whether at the bottom of the sea or on mysterious distant islands. Fabulous adventures await.



The Iranian Film Festival in Malaysia has been organized by the Cultural Counseling of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, in collaboration with the Islamic Culture and Communication Organization, and the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS).

The event has received significant media attention, reflecting its importance in fostering cultural and artistic ties between the two countries.

The festival is more than just a cinematic celebration, explaining it serves as a cultural bridge enhancing mutual understanding. It celebrates the unique storytelling of Iranian cinema, which resonates with global audiences.

SS/

