Tehran hosting Petrotech conference

TEHRAN – The third Petrotech conference commenced in Tehran on Sunday with the participation of key subsidiaries of Iran’s Oil Ministry and senior oil industry officials, Shana reported.

The event, held in collaboration with all key players in the oil industry’s technology ecosystem, is supported by the Oil Ministry’s Engineering, Research, and Technology Department, along with the four main oil sector companies, coinciding with Engineer’s Day in Iran.

During the event, six contracts for the production of key oil industry equipment will be signed, and nine new and first-time-produced products will be unveiled. The conference also features specialized panels on topics such as "Knowledge-Based Oil and Gas Production Enhancement," "Energy Economics and Smart Supply Chain Management of Petroleum Products," "Digital Transformation in the National Iranian Gas Company," "Petrochemical Industry Research Achievements," and "The Hydrogen Economy: A Clean Fuel for the Future – Challenges and Opportunities," attended by senior industry officials.

On the second day of the conference (Monday, February 24), additional expert panels will cover topics including "Exploring the Legal Framework for Knowledge-Based Production Growth and Innovative Financing in the Oil Industry’s Technology Ecosystem," "Technology Demands of the National Iranian Oil Company," "Energy Optimization in the Oil Industry’s Value Chain," "Development of New Technologies and Enhancing the Innovation Ecosystem Through First-Time Production Contracts," "Workshop: Greenhouse Gas Measurement, Reporting, and Verification in the Oil Industry," "Technological Achievements and Approaches in the National Iranian Gas Company," "The Future of the Petrochemical Industry," "Technology Development Narratives," "Technology Needs and Financial Strategies of the National Iranian Refining and Distribution Company," "Carbon Footprint: Challenges, Opportunities, and Technology-Based Approaches," and "Workshop: Digital Transformation Applications (AI) in the Oil Industry."

The two-day Petrotech conference is being held at the Research Institute of Petroleum Industry.

EF/MA