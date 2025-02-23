Leading companies honored at 22nd national organizational excellence conference

TEHRAN – The 22nd National Organizational Excellence Conference was held on Sunday at the IRIB Conference Center, recognizing 84 top-performing companies across various industries.

The annual event—focused on fostering organizational excellence—was attended by the head of the Industrial Development and Renovation Organization of Iran (IDRO), the head of the National Productivity Organization, and senior executives from leading firms, IRIB reported.

Awards were presented to outstanding organizations in key sectors, including mining and steel, rail transportation, commerce and investment, information technology, engineering services, oil, gas, petrochemicals, and machinery manufacturing.

The conference aims to create a competitive environment for organizational improvement, encourage companies to conduct self-assessments, identify strengths and areas for development, and facilitate the exchange of best practices within the business community.

EF/MA