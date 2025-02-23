Pennsylvania officer killed in hospital shooting, shooter identified

Governor Josh Shapiro spoke at UPMC Memorial after a gunman opened fire inside the hospital on Sunday.

The incident began around 10:35 a.m. at UPMC Memorial in York County. Six people were struck or injured by gunfire, including three medical staff members and three police officers, according to state officials, AP reported.

West York Borough Police Officer Andrew Duarte was shot and killed at the scene.

The shooter has been identified as Diogenes Archangel Ortiz. He allegedly entered the hospital with a handgun and zip ties. Archangel Ortiz allegedly headed straight to the ICU, where officials said he held several members of the UPMC staff hostage.

At one point, he reportedly zip-tied a UPMC staff member's hands together and held them at gunpoint in the hospital's hallway. That's when officers opened fire and killed him, they said.

Gov. Shapiro and State Attorney General Dave Sunday affirmed that there was "no doubt" that officers were justified in using deadly force.

The remaining victims are reportedly in stable condition.

"Our West York Borough family is suffering a painful loss today in response to a tragic mutual aid call earlier today in West Manchester Township at UPMC. Our hearts break at the innocent loss of life," the borough wrote on Facebook.

"We ask that the community come together in solidarity, respect and prayer at this time as broken hearts mourn. You are welcome to lay flowers in a show of support and respect at 1381 West Poplar Street, West York Borough, Pennsylvania," officers wrote on Facebook.

The borough had no further comment out of respect for the families involved.

WellSpan York Hospital received five individuals from the UPMC shooting today. The hospital provided FOX43 with the following statement:

"Shortly after 11:00 a.m., WellSpan York Hospital clinical teams were notified of an active shooter situation with injuries at a nearby hospital. At approximately 12:00 p.m., the first patient arrived from this incident for treatment at the hospital. Emergency Department teams have evaluated five individuals for treatment and we do not expect to receive any additional patients. We are unable to share details about specific patients due to HIPAA privacy limitations."

Officials with the hospital confirmed to AP that no patients were injured and that the gunman is dead, although the extent of any other injuries was unclear.

