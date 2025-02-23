Iran the first Asian country to establish billiards for disabled people: Eskandari

TEHRAN - The President of the Iran’s Bowling and Billiards Federation said that Iran is the first Asian country to establish a special section for people with disabilities.

Hashem Eskandari participated on Wednesday in the 39th General Assembly of the Asian Confederation of Billiard Sports (ACBS), held in Doha, Qatar, with the attendance of the presidents of 37 member countries.

The assembly coincided with the 2025 Asian Snooker Championship and was attended by Mohammad Salem Al-Nuaimi, President of the Confederation, Eskandari as Vice President, Michael Alkhoury, Secretary General of Asia, and the presidents of the 37 member federations in Doha.

“In the Doha assembly many topics were discussed that I believe that it will have positive impacts on the future of this sport in Asia. It was decided that countries hosting events would receive support from the Asian Confederation,” Eskandari said in an exclusive interview with Tehran Times.

Referring to the significant and constructive discussions about billiards for disabled people at the assembly, he added: “Another topic raised was para billiards, which needs to be taken more seriously. We are the first Asian country to launch para billiards. The issue of student competitions was also brought up, and it requires more serious attention.”

Eskandari further noted: “It was also decided that a meeting with nine Central Asian countries would take place in the spring, and the Central Asia office would be opened in Tehran, with the Confederation presidents also attending.”