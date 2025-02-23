Iran & Indonesia Movie Week 2025 underway in Indonesian cities

TEHRAN- Iran & Indonesia Movie Week 2025 is underway in Indonesia, screening eight films from both countries.

The opening ceremony of the event, which was held on February 21, was attended by the Ambassador of Iran to Jakarta Mohammad Boroujerdi, and Indonesian Minister of Culture Fadli Zon as keynote speakers along with other officials, artists, and enthusiasts from the two nations, ILNA reported.

The organization of the film festival is part of a series of commemorations of 75 years of diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Iran.

“This is an achievement that reflects the long-term commitment of our two countries in cooperation, mutual respect, and cultural exchange,” Fadli Zon said.

He explained that since the 17th century, the influence of Persian literature, philosophy, and science had reached the archipelago, “co-forming our art and literary traditions. Today, the cultural exchange heritage continues to develop in a new form, namely through the power of film”.

“Films can be a very strong cultural diplomacy medium and allow us to share historical narratives, express identity, and build bridges and bring people closer to each other from various backgrounds,” he explained.

According to Zon, film is a vital medium, especially for expressing soft power, allowing the audience to enjoy acting performances and experience other expressions of artistic culture, including music, literature, and culinary arts.

The culture minister went on to say that the Indonesian film industry is currently experiencing extraordinary growth.

“With the achievement of a record of more than 81 million Indonesian film viewers last year, the national film ecosystem continues to develop, both culturally and economically. In 2027, this industry is projected to grow by 6.13% per year and contribute 156 trillion rupiah to the national GDP,” he noted.

“I believe the Iranian-Indonesian Film Festival can be an important forum for collaboration. I hope this event can encourage filmmakers from both countries to exchange, and explore new opportunities in collaboration and co-production,” Fadli Zon asserted.

For his part, Mohammad Boroujerdi said that cinema has the capacity to exchange cultures. “When Iran and Indonesia celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations, I believe culture is the most humane aspect of diplomacy supported by the two countries. The potential is much greater to highlight the culture of the two countries as implementing cinema projects and joint film production,” he said.

The four Iranian films for the week-long event include two feature films “In the Arms of the Tree” by Babak Khajepasha and “Romanticism of Emad and Tuba” by Kaveh Sabbaghzadeh as well as two animated movies “Dolphin Boy” by Mohammad Kheirandish and “Loopetou” by Abbas Askari.

The films will be screened in various universities and schools in several cities in Indonesia, namely Yogyakarta, Palembang, Banten, Makassar, and Bandung.

“In the Arms of the Tree” is a family drama exploring life’s crises and their impact on children. It was the official submission of Iran for the Best International Feature Film category of the 97th Academy Awards in 2025; however, it did not make it to the final nominees.

The film explores themes of familial relationships and emotional reconnections between parents and children. At the heart of the story is Kimia, a northern mother grappling with the trauma of past abuse and a debilitating fear of distance. Her husband, Farid, an Azeri father with a passion for travel and medicinal plants, adds to the tension as the couple prepares for a separation exercise.

The film captures the impact of marital discord on children, illustrating how their lives can be disturbed by their parents' struggles. Ultimately, it underscores the importance of love, connection, and the delicate balance needed to preserve a family in crisis.

A production of 2023, the film won two Crystal Simorgh awards for Best First Film and Best Screenplay upon its premiere at the 41st Fajr Film Festival. Moreover, it was named the best film in the international section of the first edition of Iran’s Havva International Film Festival in 2023.

The movie has been screened in several international festivals in countries such as China, Switzerland, and the UAE. It also opened the Kazan International Film Festival Altyn Minbar in Russia last September.

In “Romanticism of Emad and Tuba,” the lead characters Emad and Tuba both knew that love was more of a skill than excitement and heartbeat and itchy skin when fate first confronted them.

“Dolphin Boy” is a heartwarming animation about a magical friendship between a dolphin and a boy lost at sea.

Dolphin Snowball rescues a little boy in the waves. Since then, they carelessly grow up together, exciting the marine life with their funny tricks. But one day, the peace of their joyful little world is destroyed by the evil Octopus.

He banishes the boy to land, where he will have to learn to live among people and understand the secret of his origin. A new friend, the kind captain Murvarid, and the faithful Snowball will help the boy cope with all the hardships - whether at the bottom of the sea or on mysterious distant islands. Fabulous adventures await.

“Loopetou” is about a hospital where a doctor treats his mental patients by letting them make toys. An unknown culprit vandalized the creative toy workshop, which is particularly popular among Iranian children, and causes its closure. The doctor’s son, Ali, tries to help his father to solve the problem.

Also speaking at the opening ceremony, Iranian director Babak Khajehpasha expressed interest in future collaborations with Indonesian filmmakers.

“It should be my honor, our counterparts from Indonesia are our brothers, and they are very dear artists. I hope this happens and we can work together,” he said.

Khajehpasha stressed that the collaboration should involve local stories so that the movies produced have their own identity. He encouraged local roots to make films of any genre, whether the movies will be action, romantic, drama, or family.

“The most important thing is that we, whether Iranian or Indonesian artists, should realize that we have to stand on our own feet and make films that are part of the story and life of our countries,” he said.

“In the Arms of the Tree” was the first movie screened at the opening event, which Fadli Zon, personally attended.



Last week, Iran and Indonesia agreed to collaborate on joint film productions, marking a significant step in strengthening cultural ties between the two nations.

The agreement was discussed during a meeting between Iran’s Cultural Attaché in Indonesia Mohammad Reza Ebrahimi, and key officials from Indonesia’s Ministry of Culture.

Ebrahimi underscored the importance of cinema in fostering mutual understanding, stating, “Cinema is the best platform to introduce the cultures and peoples of Iran and Indonesia.”

He expressed enthusiasm for joint projects, adding that co-productions would connect Iranian cinema to global markets and expand cultural industries in both countries.

Both sides emphasized the rich historical and cultural themes in Iran and Indonesia, which provide ample material for joint films and animations.



SS/

