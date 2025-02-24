Talent identification among people with disabilities is our priority: Koohpayehzadeh

TEHRAN - Jalil Koohpayehzadeh, head of Iran's Sports Federation for the Disabled, emphasized the importance of talent identification among individuals with disabilities during a press conference held at the federation’s headquarters on Monday.

“We presented a four-year plan at the election assembly, which was approved by the board. This plan outlines our goals for developing sports. Our utmost effort is to ensure it doesn’t just remain on paper but is actively implemented. Along this journey, we welcome both support and constructive criticism to address any shortcomings,” he said.

“One of our key objectives is to enhance knowledge by organizing training courses that prioritize sports development. We have excellent coaches, but we’re not satisfied with their current numbers and aim to train more. Talent identification is a major focus for us,” he added.

“We must nurture a new generation to build reserves for our national teams across various disciplines. To achieve this, we’ve divided the country into six regions where talent identification and athlete classification programs will be conducted. Talent identification without proper classification is ineffective—our slogan is continuous talent scouting,” the head of federation stated.

“We plan to participate in the 2025 Asian Youth Para Games with four disciplines, though I hope this number grows. Training for various disciplines began in August, and we’re ready to compete. We need youth teams, junior teams, and age-group teams prepared for any competition. The main sitting volleyball team are set to compete in the 2028 Paralympics, while the second team will participate in the 2026 Asian Para Games in Nagoya.

He also highlighted the broader societal impact: "Society needs physical activity, and this must be a priority in large-scale plans. Our efforts should begin in schools, where the media plays an unparalleled role in promoting this culture. We also plan to hold a university Olympiad for Paralympic disciplines, hosted by the Islamic Azad University.”

Addressing specific sports, Koohpayehzadeh noted, “Para powerlifting is our second most successful medal-winning sport after athletics. Training for the youth team began in August, and after just a few months, they’re already setting national records. The women’s team are a priority for us, and we’re giving it special attention. We need to develop young athletes capable of performing at the level of our greatest champions,” he concluded.