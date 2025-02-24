ECO member states’ RPC kicks off in Tehran

TEHRAN- The 35th Regional Planning Council (RPC) of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) kicked off in Tehran with the participation of high-ranking delegations from relevant ministries and organizations of ECO member countries.

This council, as the key decision-making body of the organization, will discuss and approve the annual work program of the ECO.

This session is being held from February 24 to February 27 at the ECO Secretariat with the presence of senior officials from ECO member countries to plan ECO activities for the year 2025.

The ECO Secretary General stated that in recent months, ECO activities to enhance cooperation between countries in various fields have seen a significant increase.

According to the ECO Secretary General, this meeting is of particular importance to mark 2025 as a milestone year with several important ministerial meetings in the fields of trade, tourism, finance, transportation, internal affairs, and sustainable development, as well as the 17th ECO Summit to be held on July 3-4, 2025, in Azerbaijan.

The Regional Planning Council (RPC) is the main technical planning body within ECO which comprises the heads of the Planning Organizations of the Member States as well as officials and experts from the national sectoral ministries and agencies. RPC convenes its annual meetings prior to the regular meeting of the Council of Ministers under the chairpersonship of the representative of the Member State holding the chairpersonship of the Council of Ministers. Meetings are normally held in the ECO Headquarters in Tehran.

The Regional Planning Council is responsible for preparation of the programs of action for realizing the objectives of the Organization along with stocktaking of previous programs. It may also propose to the Council of Ministers the establishment of regional institutions and ad-hoc committees in priority areas of cooperation.

Annual RPC meetings are normally structured along one plenary session as well as several parallel sectoral committees dealing with the priority sectors of the Organization. One-year programs of work and ECO calendars of meetings are also developed by RPC meetings on the basis of the proposals made by the Secretariat and the Council of Permanent Representatives.

MA