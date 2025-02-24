Leader praises “Tafsir Tasnim” as source of pride for seminaries

TEHRAN- The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei expressed concern over the lack of attention given to the topic of tafsir (Quranic exegesis) within religious seminaries, calling “Tafsir Tasnim” a source of pride for both Shia Muslims and the scholarly institutions.

He made the remarks on Monday, following a meeting with those involved in organizing the international conference for “Tafsir Tasnim,” held on February 22, in Qom, Mehr reported.

He extended his gratitude to Ayatollah Javadi Amoli and the team of researchers behind this significant work, the report added.

During the meeting, the Leader lauded the esteemed figure of Ayatollah Javadi Amoli, a prominent Quran commentator and the author of “Tafsir Tasnim,” acknowledging that the seminaries owe much to the scholar's dedication over more than four decades in researching, teaching, and writing this tafsir.

“While Ayatollah Javadi Amoli's endeavors in rational and transmitted sciences, as well as his profound works in jurisprudence, philosophy, and mysticism, are all significant and deserving of admiration, none can compare to his contributions in Quranic interpretation.”

Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that “Tafsir Tasnim” represents a point of pride for Shia Muslims and the seminaries, highlighting some of its distinctive features.

“The strength of the esteemed commentator's rational thought greatly aids in understanding the subtle and intricate points embedded within the verses of the Quran,” he remarked.

He further noted that this tafsir is similar to “Tafsir al-Mizan,” yet more contemporary and expansive, brimming with valuable and applicable knowledge, effectively serving as a comprehensive encyclopedia.

The Leader deemed it essential to compile a technical and thematic index to optimize the use of this pivotal tafsir.

Expressing regret over the neglect of tafsir studies in religious seminaries, he commemorated Allameh Tabatabai, the author of “Tafsir al-Mizan,” as the pioneer of Quranic interpretation and concepts within the seminaries.

“The holding of approximately 200 Quranic tafsir classes at Qom's seminaries is encouraging news that must be reinforced and sustained,” he stated.

Furthermore, the Leader highlighted the necessity of completing the Arabic translation of “Tafsir Tasnim” for broader accessibility across the Islamic world, once again extending his appreciation to Ayatollah Javadi Amoli and the team of researchers responsible for this esteemed tafsir.

