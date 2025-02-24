Israeli assassinations of resistance leaders won’t stop our fight against occupation, Hamas says

Hamas said that the crimes committed by Tel Aviv and the assassination of resistance leaders in Palestine and Lebanon “will not stop our fight to uproot the Israeli occupation.”

In a statement issued by the movement following the funeral of Hezbollah Secretary-Generals, Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine, who were assassinated by Israel, Hamas said: “The crimes of the occupation and the assassinations of resistance leaders will not halt our path”, Middle East Monitor reported.

Such measures, it added, “will only strengthen our determination to continue on the path of the martyrs until we uproot this occupation that threatens the region, and reclaim our land and holy sites.”

“On this day of farewell to the two martyrs, commanders Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine, we pray for their pure souls and recall their firm stances in support of Palestine and their great martyrdom on the path to Jerusalem.”

Hamas also renewed its condolences to the Lebanese people and the Arab and Islamic nations, asking “the Almighty to grant their families and their brothers in the leadership of the Islamic resistance patience and solace.”

The movement highlighted “the heroic stances of the martyr Hassan Nasrallah, his dedication to the Palestinian cause, his efforts to form a support front with our people in Gaza against the brutal Zionist aggression and genocide, and his defiance of the occupation’s threats.”

