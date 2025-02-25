Alinejad named secretary general of Iran Olympic committee

TEHRAN- Mehdi Alinejad has been appointed Secretary General of the Iran’s National Olympic Committee (NOC).

Following a proposal by Mahmoud Khosravi Vafa, the committee’s president, and approval from the executive board members.

During the 47th meeting of the NOC executive board, after discussing various agenda items, Alinejad was confirmed as Secretary General based on Khosravi Vafa’s proposal and the board’s endorsement.

Alinejad has previously served as president of Iran wushu federation for several years.

Additionally, Mohammad Tabe was named President of the National Olympic Academy at the meeting’s conclusion.