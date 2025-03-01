"Equal Danger" at Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN- A Persian translation of Italian writer Leonardo Sciascia’s 1971 book "Equal Danger" (Italian title: "Il contesto") has recently been published by Aftabkaran Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Antonio Shoraka.

"Equal Danger" is a detective novel that intertwines the complexities of a murder investigation with profound political themes.

Set in a fictionalized, unspecified country, the narrative reflects Sciascia's insights into the corrupt political landscape and Mafia influence he encountered in 1970s Sicily.

The story begins with the shocking murder of District Attorney Vargas, who is engaged in prosecuting a prominent case.

Following the failure of initial investigations, the police turn to Inspector Rogas, noted as "the shrewdest investigator at the disposal of the police," to uncover the truth.

As Rogas begins his inquiry, the situation escalates with the murders of two judges. During his investigation, Rogas uncovers a web of corruption involving high-ranking government officials. However, he faces pressure from his superiors to avoid delving into unsettling information and to instead focus on pursuing a "crazy lunatic" responsible for the recent killings.

This implicit acknowledgment of corruption motivates Rogas to investigate the lives of those unjustly convicted by the deceased judges.

His attention turns to Cres, a man imprisoned for allegedly attempting to poison his wife. The case presents a bizarre twist: Cres's wife claims he tried to kill her by poisoning her rice, a plot foiled only when she unknowingly fed a portion to her cat, which subsequently died. Suspecting that Cres was framed, Rogas sets out to find him, but discovers he has vanished.

The investigation takes a grim turn when another district attorney is murdered, and witnesses report seeing two young revolutionaries fleeing the scene.

As Rogas inches closer to the truth, he finds himself demoted and redirected to collaborate with the political division to implicate the revolutionary Left in the crimes.

In pursuit of answers, Rogas starts tracking Galano, the editor of a revolutionary newspaper, by tapping his phone.

This leads him to a party attended by the Minister of Justice and revolutionary leaders, where the Minister expresses a preference for revolution yet acknowledges the country’s unreadiness for such change.

Later, Rogas interviews the President of the Supreme Court, who presents a philosophy of justice that renders the court infallible.

The plot thickens as Rogas finds out that Cres resides in the same complex as the President but hesitates to confront him, hoping Cres will act against the President.

As events spiral out of control, Cres's involvement leads to tragic consequences, culminating in the deaths of both the Secretary-General of the revolutionary party and Rogas himself being implicated in these murders.

Leonardo Sciascia (1921–1989) was a prominent Italian writer, essayist, playwright, and politician, celebrated for his incisive critique of corruption in Italian society and the Mafia's influence. Born in Racalmuto, Sicily, Sciascia began his literary career with the satirical "Favole della dittatura" in 1950, which lampooned fascism. His subsequent works, including notable novels like "Il giorno della civetta" (The Day of the Owl) and "Il contesto" (Equal Danger), explore themes of justice, betrayal, and the entanglement of crime and politics, often drawing from his experiences in Sicily.

SAB/