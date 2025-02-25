Qatar reaffirms its full support for the Palestinian people

Qatar has emphasized the crucial role of civil society in supporting the Palestinian people since the start of the Israeli aggression on Gaza on October 7, 2023, and during the reconstruction phase.

Speaking at the second session of the “Palestine and the Role of Civil Society” conference, Qatar’s Ambassador to Egypt and its permanent representative to the Arab League, Tarek Ali Faraj Al-Ansari, stressed that occupation “will always be ugly”, adding: “Despite Israel’s obligations as the occupying power under international law to protect civilians and relief efforts, it continues to kill them all, including members of civil society organizations,” Middle East Monitor reported.

He highlighted that Qatar has been providing all forms of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people through the Qatar Red Crescent, Qatar Fund and Qatar Charity, alongside the efforts of dozens of volunteers working in this field in Gaza.

Al-Ansari also noted that Qatar was the first Arab country to establish, in October 2012, a permanent committee to oversee and implement projects in Gaza under the name “Gaza Reconstruction Committee” to alleviate the effects of the blockade. However, its headquarters was bombed by Israeli occupation forces in recent months.

He also expressed Qatar’s gratitude to Egypt for its ongoing support since the beginning of the aggression on Gaza, including sending humanitarian aid and opening hospitals for Palestinians.

Qatar reaffirmed its rejection of the displacement of the Palestinian people and its support for their inalienable rights, particularly their right to establish an independent state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

