Israel to release delayed batch of 620 Palestinian prisoners

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem has confirmed in an interview with Al-Aqsa TV that an agreement has been reached with mediators in Egypt to resolve the issues related to Israel’s delay in releasing 620 Palestinian prisoners.

He said the group would hand over four bodies of Israeli captives “simultaneously with the occupation’s release of the postponed batch, in addition to the release of the equivalent number of women and children who were arrested after October 7 in the Gaza Strip”.

He added there “are clear guarantees from the mediators” that Israel must abide by what has been agreed upon.