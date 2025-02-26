Ayatollah Khamenei’s representative attends commemoration service for Hezbollah leaders

TEHRAN – Iranian cleric Hojatoleslam Akhtari and Tehran’s ambassador to Lebanon on Wednesday attended a ceremony held in Beirut to honor the memories of the Hezbollah leaders, Tasnim reported.

Hojatoleslam Akhtari is a member of a team sent by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to Lebanon to participate in the funeral procession for Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine held on Sunday.

Hezbollah chief Nasrallah was assassinated in a massive Israeli bombardment in Beirut on September 27, 2024. His deputy Safieddine was also assassinated in an air raid on October 4.