Iran's car production exceeds 896,000 in 11 months

TEHRAN – Iran’s three major automakers produced 896,295 passenger vehicles in the first 11 months of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2024-February 18, 2025), marking a 1.1 percent decline from the same period last year.

Financial statements published on the Codal system show that Iran Khodro, Saipa, and Pars Khodro produced 10,341 fewer vehicles than the previous year, IRNA reported.

According to the reports, Iran Khodro manufactured 485,091 vehicles, Saipa produced 315,131, and Pars Khodro accounted for 96,073 units by the end of February.

Iran Khodro’s production declined 1.4 percent from last year’s 491,997 vehicles, with a total of 6,906 fewer units manufactured.

During the mentioned period, Iran Khodro produced 154,126 Peugeot vehicles, 116,354 Suren models, 83,165 Dena units, 15,833 Rana cars, 64,264 Tara units, 14,808 Haima vehicles, and 29,101 other models.

The Peugeot series had the highest production volume in February, with 154,126 units, although this marked a sharp decline from the 251,591 vehicles produced in the same period last year.

Saipa’s vehicle production stood at 315,131 units in the first 11 months, a drop of 4,495 vehicles compared to the 319,626 units produced in the same period last year.

The automaker produced 65,865 units, including 151 pickup truck, 44,911 Shahin sedans, 192,447 units from the X200 family (including Tiba, Quick, and Saina), 11,568 Changan vehicles, and 29 Aria automatic models.

Pars Khodro, a subsidiary of Saipa, produced 96,072 vehicles in the first 11 months, up from 95,013 units last year.

The company’s production included 61,480 units from the Q200 series and 13,295 units of the Sahand model.

According to Codal data, Pars Khodro also produced 1,234 Quick manual transmission cars and 18,592 units of the Saina S model.

The overall production growth at Pars Khodro was driven by an increase in Sahand output, which reached 13,295 units this year compared to just 50 vehicles last year.

