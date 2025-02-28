Pro-Palestinian student demonstrations continue in New York

A pro-Palestinian protest at Barnard College in New York City that took place on Wednesday continued into Thursday with at least one person being taken into police custody.

The protest on Wednesday was a sit-in with students advocating for the reversal of the expulsion of two students who had demonstrated against an Israeli studies class, The New Arab reported.

The gathering lasted until late in the evening, with dozens of students refusing to leave Milbank Hall until their demands were met, including asylum for students who had been punished for pro-Palestinian activism (in addition to the expelled students).

On Thursday, the students took their demonstration to the streets, marching from Barnard to City College, both located in uptown New York. Some onlookers described the protesters as aggressive, while others saw them as peaceful and unfairly targeted.

The student protesters say that the university administration's fear of losing funding is influencing their crackdowns. Indeed, some prominent Republicans have called for the defunding of Barnard and Columbia over what they see as an insufficient response to the demonstrations.