Procession held for over 100 Hezbollah martyrs 

A procession carrying the bodies of over 100 Hezbollah martyrs from the town of Aitaroun began on Friday at the Prophet Sari Shrine on the Sidon-Tyre highway, heading toward the southern border town where the martyrs were buried.

The coffins were draped in Hezbollah and Lebanese flags, Lebanon News reported.

They were mostly martyred while resisting the Israeli army that invaded south Lebanon in September last year.



