Crucial Gaza ceasefire talks begin

TEHRAN – The Egyptian General Information Authority reports that Hamas and Israeli delegations are in Cairo to negotiate the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire.

Representatives from Qatar and the United States, who have been mediating alongside Egypt, have also arrived in Cairo.

According to the Egyptian Authority, the involved parties have begun intensive discussions on the next steps for implementing the Gaza ceasefire agreement, amid ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with its terms.

These talks are part of broader diplomatic efforts to maintain the truce.

Mediators are also exploring ways to improve the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, as part of broader efforts to alleviate the suffering of Gaza’s population and support stability in the enclave.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed in a statement that he had directed the Israeli negotiation team to travel to Cairo to resume talks.

However, no additional details were provided regarding the specific content of the discussions.

The development follows recent remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump, who stated that “the decision to cease fire in Gaza must be made by Israel,” emphasizing that it is ultimately up to Netanyahu to decide whether to proceed with negotiations for the second phase of the agreement.

Hamas declared that it had “blocked the enemy’s false justifications” and stated that the regime now had no choice but to enter negotiations for the second phase.

Hamas also warned that Israeli attempts to stall or obstruct the agreement would only “increase the suffering of Israeli captives and their families.”

The movement reaffirmed that the only way to secure the release of Israeli captives held in Gaza is through negotiations and adherence to the agreement.

In a separate statement, the Palestinian resistance movement reiterated its “full commitment” to the ceasefire agreement, including all its details and clauses, and expressed its readiness to engage in talks regarding the next phase of implementation.

“With the end of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement and prisoner exchange, the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) confirms its full commitment to implementing all the clauses of the agreement in all its stages and details.”

“And we call on the international community to put pressure on the Zionist occupation to fully commit to its role in the agreement, and to immediately enter the second phase of it without any delay or hesitation,” the statement added.

Despite 15 months of relentless Israeli bombardment with the stated aim of destroying Hamas, the movement has retained its military power.

The first phase of the agreement began on January 19.

This followed 15 months of U.S.-backed Israeli genocidal war on Gaza and is set to conclude on Saturday.

Under the terms of the agreement, negotiations for the second phase, which aims to establish a permanent end to the war and finalize the release of the remaining captives, were expected to begin within the first six weeks of phase one.

The details of the second and third phases are understood to have been agreed upon in principle.

The administration of former U.S. President Joe Biden stated that the ceasefire would continue, even if negotiations for the second and third phases extend beyond the initial six weeks of the first phase.

So far, the deal has led to the return of 33 Israeli captives, including eight bodies, in exchange for the release of about 1,700 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.

An anonymous Israeli official stated in a statement to reporters that Israel has chosen not to withdraw from the area it occupies along the Gaza-Egypt border, despite this being a part of the ceasefire’s first phase.

Gaza’s Government Media Office has documented over 350 violations by the Israeli occupation forces, including military incursions, gunfire, airstrikes, increased surveillance, and the obstruction of aid since the ceasefire began.

The media office also reported that the occupation regime’s military has killed and injured dozens of Palestinians through airstrikes and shootings since the ceasefire took effect.

