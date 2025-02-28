Italy ready to assist in preserving Isfahan’s historical sites, ambassador says

TEHRAN - Italy welcomes collaborating with Iran on archaeological projects and the preservation, restoration, and revitalization of Isfahan’s historical monuments, according to Rome’s ambassador to Tehran, Paola Amadei.

During her first visit to Isfahan, Amadei said that Italy has a history of successful cooperation in the restoration of the city’s cultural heritage.

“Our past collaborations have been productive, and upon arriving in Isfahan, I visited the Abbasi Grand Mosque. I saw firsthand the contributions of Italian archaeologists who have worked to preserve and restore the site for visitors,” Mehr quoted the Italian envoy as saying on February 26.

The ambassador emphasized Italy’s willingness to expand its involvement in archaeological projects across Iran, particularly in Isfahan. She noted that several projects related to the preservation, revitalization, and restoration of historical sites could benefit from Italian expertise.

Moreover, she highlighted opportunities for academic exchange, stating that Italy is ready to facilitate the participation of Iranian students in training programs in archaeology, architecture, and historical restoration, further strengthening cultural and educational ties between the two nations.

Isfahan, once a bustling hub of international trade and diplomacy in Iran, has transformed into one of the country’s premier tourist destinations for compelling reasons. Filled with architectural marvels, including unparalleled Islamic structures, vibrant bazaars, enriching museums, serene Persian gardens, and picturesque tree-lined boulevards, Isfahan beckons visitors to immerse themselves in its charm. Strolling through its labyrinthine bazaars, lounging in its enchanting gardens, and engaging with its friendly locals offer a glimpse into the rich tapestry of life in this extraordinary destination.

The ancient city has earned the endearing nickname “Nesf-e-Jahan,” meaning “half the world,” reflecting the sentiment that experiencing Isfahan is akin to exploring half of the globe.

AM