Iranian navy's 100th flotilla docks at Mumbai port with 'friendship message'

The 100th flotilla of warships from the Iranian Navy has docked at Mumbai Port on India's west coast, as Iran extends its naval activities in international waters.

The flotilla, consisting of the Bushehr replenishment ship and the Lavan landing ship, arrived on Thursday and was greeted by officials from the Iranian Consulate General in Mumbai and Indian naval commanders.

The training mission aims to promote peace and friendship among countries along the Indian Ocean, the Sea of Oman, and the Persian Gulf, and to provide education and expertise to cadets from Imam Khomeini Naval University in northern Iran. During their time in Mumbai, Iranian naval officials are scheduled to have high-level meetings with Indian counterparts, visit educational, cultural, and historical sites, and participate in friendly sports events.

Rear Admiral Vidyadhar Harke, Chief Staff Officer (Operations) at India's Western Naval Command, praised the docking of the Iranian ships as a step toward strengthening relations between the two nations. He acknowledged Iran's strength in combating piracy and securing merchant vessels in the Gulf of Aden. He expressed hope that the presence of Iranian cadets would foster bilateral cooperation in education and joint exercises.

First Captain Mohammad Saberi, the commanding officer of the Iranian flotilla, echoed these sentiments, hoping for expanded interactions between the Indian and Iranian navies through joint exercises, cadet exchanges, and port visits.

In recent years, the Iranian Navy has increased its presence in international waters to protect shipping routes and ensure the safety of merchant vessels and tankers. Since November 2008, they have been patrolling the Gulf of Aden, safeguarding merchant ships and tankers owned or leased by Iran or other nations. The Iranian Navy has successfully thwarted several attacks on both Iranian and foreign tankers during its international missions.