Tehran welcomes PKK leader’s call to dismantle arms

TEHRAN – Tehran has welcomed the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) call for disarmament, hailing it as a significant step towards ending violence and boosting regional security.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes any process that leads to the cessation of terrorism and the strengthening of security in our neighbor Turkey, and hopes this development will have positive effects at the regional level," Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baqaei said in a statement on Friday.

PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan urged all groups to lay down arms and proposed the PKK’s dissolution.

"I am making a call for the laying down of arms and I take on the historical responsibility for this call," he wrote in a letter read out by Kurdish politicians in Istanbul on Thursday. "All groups must lay down their arms and the PKK must dissolve itself."