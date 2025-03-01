What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Moloud Mazaheri is hanging her latest paintings in an exhibition at Homa Gallery. The exhibit entitled “Room No.38” will run until March 17 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

Painting

* An exhibition of paintings by Nasim Davari and Allahyar Najafi is currently underway at Aran Gallery.

The exhibition will run until March 14 at the gallery located at 5 Lolagar St., Neauphle-le-Chateau St.

* Paintings by Amin Hekmatpanah are on display in an exhibition at Doost Gallery.

Entitled “Seven”, the exhibit will be running until April 5 at the gallery, which can be found at No. 4, 4th St. off Eshqyar St., Khorramshahr Ave.

* Shamis Gallery is showcasing paintings by a Mohammadreza Emadi in an exhibition.

The exhibit named “Subsidence” will run until March 10 at the gallery located at 8 Daniali St., Andarzgu Blvd. in the Farmanieh neighborhood.

* Mojdeh Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Alice Varshou.

Entitled “Boundless”, the exhibit will run until March 10 at the gallery located at No. 27, 18th Alley off North Allameh Blvd. in the Saadatabad neighborhood.

* Paintings by Elaheh Jafari are on display in an exhibition at Negar Gallery.

The exhibit named “Fishlike Existence” will be running until March 14 at the gallery, which can be found at No. 5, Bahrami alley, Mashahir Street, Qaem Maqam Farahani Avenue.

* Paintings by a group of artists including Rasoul Akbarlou, Shahou Babai, Yusha Bashir, Omid Bonakdar Hossein Tamjid and Rana Gavadi are on display in an exhibition at Soo Gallery.

The exhibition will continue until March 7 at the gallery located at 30 Purmusa St. off Somayyeh St.

* A group of artists are showcasing their latest paintings in an exhibition at Iranshahr Gallery.

The exhibit named “Fast Forward 5” will run until March 5 at the gallery that can be found at 69 Sepand St., off Karim Khan Ave.

* Emkan Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Amin Fattahi.

The exhibit will be running until March 14 at the gallery that can be found at No. 3, Second Alley, Mirza Shirazi St.

* Paintings by Keyvan Mahjour are currently on view in an exhibition at Dastan Basement Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until March 14 at the gallery located at 6 Bidar St., off Fereshteh St.

SAB/