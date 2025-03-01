TEHRAN – On Saturday, Iran celebrated the opening of three new museums dedicated to automotive history, traditional textiles, and hunting culture.

The inauguration ceremonies were held simultaneously in three cities across the country, with the events connected via video conference by Bonyad-e Mostazafan (Mostazafan Foundation).

In a televised address, Hossein Dehghan, who presides over the Foundation, emphasized commitment to preserving and displaying Iran’s historical artifacts.

He noted that these museums serve as valuable research centers for scholars while also enriching public appreciation of Iran’s cultural heritage.

“They mark a significant step in expanding Iran’s cultural and historical tourism landscape, reinforcing the country’s dedication to preserving and showcasing its rich legacy to both local and international visitors,” Dehghan underlined.

The ceremony was attended by local officials and cultural heritage enthusiasts at each venue, including phase two of Tehran’s Historical Automobile Museum, Tar-o-Pud Museum in Yazd, and the Hunting Museum in Ramsar, northern Iran.

The well-known Foundation for the Oppressed, Bonyad-e Mostazafan is tasked with providing a wide range of services, primarily of a social nature, to millions of Iranians. It is important to note that, for the Islamic Republic, the category of “mostazafan” is fundamental in understanding how the world is perceived from an Islamist perspective; the world is seen as a confrontation between the oppressed (mostazafan) and the oppressors (mostakberan).

Phase two of Tehran’s Historical Automobile Museum

The expansion of Tehran’s Historical Automobile Museum was marked by the unveiling of 70 rare and previously unseen vehicles from Iran’s automotive history.

Among the standout exhibits are a range of armored Mercedes-Benz models, Rolls-Royce Phantom 6 and Phantom 1—the latter now considered Iran’s oldest automobile—alongside the Oldsmobile Futuramic 98 Gia and the exceptionally rare Fiat Shellette, one of only a few remaining worldwide.

The new collection also features new displays of recreational vehicles, including jet skis, an electric golf cart, and four snowmobiles. The second phase of the museum’s development provides a broader perspective on Iran’s automobile legacy, drawing enthusiasts and researchers alike.

Tehran’s Historical Automobile Museum has already put on show many automobile gems such as five historical carriages and chariots, some of which were used for ceremonial purposes while others were gifts of significance. Among the highlights is the carriage once belonging to Naser al-Din Shah Qajar (aka Nasereddin Shah), a poignant relic of a bygone era, steeped in the history of Iran. Another notable inclusion is a ceremonial carriage dating back to the Pahlavi era.

One of the museum’s prized possessions is a gold-plated limousine, an embodiment of luxury and opulence that captures the imagination of visitors from around the world. Adding to the allure is the presence of the world’s only Panther-Laser car, a masterpiece of engineering and design that remains unparalleled in its uniqueness.

Tar-o-Pud Museum, a tribute to textile heritage

The Tar-o-Pud Museum, dedicated to the rich history of Iranian textiles, was officially inaugurated within the abandoned Janoub Spinning and Weaving Factory, a 70-year-old landmark in Yazd.

The museum presents a vast collection of carpets, fabrics, and woven artifacts, some dating back over a millennium. Among its highlights are rare fabrics from the Buyid dynasty to the late Qajar era, exquisite carpets from the Qajar period, and traditional handwoven crafts from Iran’s desert and central regions. A restored Qajar royal tent also features prominently in the museum’s display, offering visitors a glimpse into the opulence of Iran’s past.

Constructed in the early 1950s by Reza Sarrafzadeh, a prominent merchant and member of Iran’s National Assembly, the factory was one of the region’s most significant textile production centers. At its peak, it employed 700 workers, producing 900 bundles of fabric annually. The factory’s distinctive shape, inspired by the vernacular architecture of Yazd, remains a testament to the region’s rich cultural heritage.

The museum is set to provide an immersive experience with recreated traditional weaving workshops and fully functional carpet looms. Visitors can interact with craftsmen and even participate in weaving processes. Some of the looms, reconstructed using 180-year-old designs, will revive forgotten weaving techniques, including those used to create rare textiles.

Ramsar museum, centuries of weaponry and taxidermy

The newly inaugurated Hunting Museum in Ramsar, Mazandaran province, offers a remarkable collection of 53 historical artifacts, spanning from the first millennium BC to the contemporary era.

The museum categorizes its exhibits into three sections: taxidermy, firearms, and bladed weapons. Visitors can explore an extensive range of hunting equipment, including antique bronze statues, traditional daggers, spears, and bayonets, alongside an array of firearms from different historical periods.

The museum serves as an important cultural repository, preserving and exhibiting Iran’s diverse hunting traditions and the evolution of weaponry over centuries.

AM