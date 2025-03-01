Gaza ceasefire talks break down 

TEHRAN – A Palestinian leader has confirmed that negotiations in Cairo have reached a deadlock.

Speaking to regional media, an unnamed senior Palestinian official stated that the meetings, intended to lay the groundwork for the second phase of talks, have failed.

He noted that mediators failed to persuade the Israeli delegation to participate in the next phase of negotiations.

The Palestinian leader also stressed that the resistance movement in Gaza will not release any captives without a comprehensive agreement, firmly rejecting Israeli pressure tactics.

He explained that Israel violated the agreement by delaying the transition to the second phase of negotiations. He also noted that the Israeli occupation regime is attempting to prolong the first phase while gradually recovering its captives.

The senior official emphasized that mediators have reported that Israeli political leaders are seeking to extend the first phase, but only if Hamas releases a certain number of captives.

Earlier, the Hamas movement issued a press release stating that it had “blocked the enemy’s false justifications” and that “the Zionist regime had no choice” but to begin negotiations for the second phase.

Hamas accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of trying to backtrack and obstruct the agreement, warning that such actions would only worsen the suffering of captives and their families.

The movement reaffirmed that the only way to secure the release of Israeli captives in Gaza is through negotiations and by adhering to the ceasefire framework.

In the statement, Hamas reiterated its full commitment to the ceasefire agreement in all its details and expressed readiness to engage in second-phase negotiations.

Egypt also rejected Israeli proposals to take control of Gaza, affirming that the governance of Gaza is the exclusive right of the Palestinian people.

Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Tamim Khallaf emphasized the strong connection between Gaza and the West Bank, including East al-Quds (Jerusalem), stating that they are all part of Palestinian territory representing an independent Palestinian state.

He stressed that Gaza must remain under full Palestinian sovereignty and administration, emphasizing Egypt’s rejection of any proposals that undermine its or the Arab world’s established positions.

The official reiterated that the core issue of the conflict is the Israeli occupation, which must end with the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

The spokesman also warned that half-measures would only prolong the conflict, rather than provide a lasting resolution.

Khallaf’s comments, reported by Egyptian media, were in response to journalist inquiries about governance proposals for Gaza, including a recent suggestion that Egypt temporarily administers the region.

Egypt’s stance also responded to a plan proposed by Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid, who suggested to the United States that Egypt take control of Gaza for 15 years in exchange for the cancellation of its $155 billion foreign debt.

