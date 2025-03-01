27 Iranian publishers attend 10th Istanbul Publishing Fellowship

TEHRAN-Publishing and translating books, as well as promoting new publications, are among the objectives of cultural diplomacy of Iran, the Cultural Attaché of the Consulate General of Iran in Istanbul said at the 10th Istanbul Publishing Fellowship in Turkey.

“In recent years, numerous books in the fields of literature, religion, and history have been translated, published, and distributed from Turkish to Persian and vice versa,” IRNA quoted Hassan Didban as saying.

Referring to the importance of the fellowship program in Turkey, which was held from February 25 to 27, he said: “After 10 years, the event has gained significant traction, and after Turkey, Iran had the second-highest number of participating publishers in the event”.

He elaborated on how publishers and literary agencies operate at the Istanbul Publishing Fellowship and explained that the event is focused on buying and selling intellectual property rights (copyright) for books.

“Iranian publishers participating in the event had the opportunity to introduce their books to international markets. Over recent years, the number of active Iranian publishers and the books they present at the event have steadily increased,” he noted.

Announcing that 27 publishers from Iran participated in the 10th edition of the event, Didban stated that they managed to establish agreements with publishers and literary agencies from other countries.

The official further explained the role of reverse translation—translating books from Persian into other languages—and its impact on Iran-Turkey cultural diplomacy. “The exchange of books between Iran and Turkey serves as a reflection of the shared cultural heritage of both nations, particularly in literature, history, and religious studies,” he added.

Istanbul Publishing Fellowship Program is a copyright market project that aims to bring together Turkish and foreign publishers in Istanbul every year, enabling their cultural productions to reach readers in various geographical locations. The program is organized by the Turkish Press and Publishers Copyright & Licensing Society (TBYM) and is supported by the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The event is one of the world’s largest gatherings of publishers and literary agencies. Launched in 2016 with the aim of supporting publishers and literary agencies, the fellowship initially featured participants from nine countries. In recent years, it has expanded significantly. In its 10th edition, approximately 370 literary agencies and publishers from 75 countries participated, holding nearly 4,500 in-person and online meetings.

