Gilan, Izmir sci-tech parks to boost ties

TEHRAN – Gilan science and technology park and Izmir technology park have explored ways to enhance cooperation.

Officials of the two sides underscored the need to put collaborations between start-ups in health and intellectual property sectors, as well as co-investing scientific projects on the top agenda, the science ministry’s website reported.

During a meeting that was held on the sidelines of the Third Joint Meeting of the Inter-Islamic Networks of Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH), in Izmir, Turkey, on February 19-20, Gilan science and technology park, as the executive director of the Inter-Islamic Network on Science and Technology Parks (INSTP), announced readiness to lay the basis for Turkey’s membership in INSTP.

Moreover, it was decided that the INSTP (based in Gilan Science and Technology Park) in cooperation with the Inter-Islamic Network on Oceanography (based in Izmir University), hold a joint event on sea-based economy, known as blue economy, which will focus on expanding the role of knowledge-based companies as the key players in sea-based economy, in the next Iranian calendar year, which will start on March 21.

The two sides also agreed on implementing comprehensive educational programs and commercializing start-ups operating in sea-based activities.

In February, Mazandaran’s science and technology park, and Istanbul’s Biruni Teknopark, discussed ways to broaden their technological and scientific interactions.

During the online meeting, Karim Soleimani, head of Mazandaran’s science and technology park, and Sezgin Erzan, general manager of Biruni Teknopark, stressed the significance of enhancing cooperation in the fields of technology, the science ministry’s website reported.

The two sides have agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) focusing on establishing technology transfer offices, supporting the establishment of Iranian and Turkish companies in the two countries, and facilitating Iranian companies’ entrance into new markets.

Attracting domestic and foreign investment to support Turkish and Iranian start-ups will be a new step in the globalization of knowledge-based companies. The cooperation will be a turning point in the development of international markets for the companies operating in Mazandaran’s science and technology park.

By creating a suitable platform for knowledge exchange, investment and establishment of companies, unique opportunities will be provided for the growth and technological progress of Iranian companies at the global level.

The meeting is supposed to be the beginning of a strategic cooperation between the two sides. Iranian knowledge-based companies and start-ups will be able to benefit from the MOU to develop their business in Turkey and Europe.

MT/MG