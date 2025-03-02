“The Truth of Rachel” on stage at Tehran’s City Theater

TEHRAN- Tehran's City Theater is currently playing host to the play “The Truth of Rachel.”

Written and directed by Sadeq Vafai, the production is an adaptation of his own novel, “When Will the War End?”

Bahman Vakhshour, Sayeh Kabiri, Payam Kiani, Mehdi Heidari and Vafai himself are the main members of the cast for the play, which will remain on stage until March 12.

"The Truth of Rachel" explores the distortions and fabrications propagated by certain media outlets. While these organizations claim to present the truth and have amassed large audiences, they often fail to deliver genuine narratives, creating victims including themselves.

The play centers on an American woman who has published her memoir, prompting her invitation to a talk show titled "The Truth." The host of the program, who is also the woman's child, initiates a conversation that dives deep into the harrowing events of the final days of World War II.

During the discussion, the woman recounts a traumatic experience, claiming that a German officer raped her, which ultimately led to the birth of the host—her child, the embodiment of both her suffering and the devastating impact of war.

Yet, the narrative takes a complex turn with the introduction of a Russian man who saved the woman during her ordeal. As the conversation unfolds, the host is confronted with conflicting statements from his mother, prompting him to question the authenticity of her story. As he delves deeper into the truth, the host grapples not only with his mother's past but also with the broader implications of how stories are shaped and reshaped in the media landscape.

Photo: Left to right: Actors Sayeh Kabiri, Bahman Vakhshour and Sadeq Vafai perform in the play “The Truth of Rachel” at Tehran’s City Theater

SAB/