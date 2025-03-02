Egypt, Palestine discuss Gaza reconstruction plan 

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Saturday met with his Palestinian counterpart Mohammad Mustafa in Cairo to discuss an early recovery and reconstruction plan for Gaza, which will be presented at the upcoming emergency Arab summit scheduled for Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement, the Egyptian government said: “Madbouly welcomed Mustafa at the Prime Minister’s headquarters in Cairo, where both sides reviewed key aspects of the reconstruction plan.”

Madbouly reaffirmed Egypt’s “unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights, particularly the right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” it added.

He said that in line with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s directives, “the Egyptian government has prepared a comprehensive plan for early recovery and the reconstruction of Gaza while ensuring that Palestinian citizens remain in the Strip during the rebuilding process,” according to the statement.

The Egyptian prime minister stressed that “Egypt is making every possible effort to support the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people, whether through ongoing mediation efforts for the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement or the reconstruction of Gaza.”

For his part, Palestinian Prime Minister Mustafa expressed “his deep appreciation for Egypt’s efforts in supporting the Palestinian people,” the statement said.

