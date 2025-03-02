Ramadan crescent moon appears, but without Sayyed Nasrallah 

SOUTH LEBANON – The voice of martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was always resounding at critical junctures and important occasions such as the holy month of Ramadan.

During the holy month of Ramadan, martyr Nasrallah was keen to deliver speeches urging his followers to care about spiritual, societal, and political affairs.

Gnostic philosophers like him cannot be forgotten because he is an exceptional legend who left a deep imprint in the conscience and soul of every free and honourable person, Muslim and non-Muslim.

During the US-backed Israeli aggression against Gaza, martyr Nasrallah focused in his speeches on the essence of the conflict with the Israeli occupation regime.

At that time, he indicated that the collective West had become certain that eradicating the resistance movements was impossible.

Sayyed Nasrallah further confirmed that Israeli intransigence was what was obstructing the cessation of the genocidal war, and that Netanyahu would ultimately be forced to accept the conditions of the Palestinian resistance.

This was what actually happened in mid-January 2025.

On the spiritual and devotional level, in most of his speeches Nasrallah called for paying attention to worship and purifying the soul, which would free a person from the shackles of materialism, grudges, harming others, etc.

In this context, it is noteworthy that he gave the largest space in the call to help the poor, the needy and the orphans, warning against manipulating Lebanon’s local currency in favour of the American dollar.

His Eminence has always called for openness to the East and exiting the American orbit.

In his speeches, the commemoration of International Quds Day always received special attention.

Following the victory of the revolution in 1979, Imam Khomeini called for commemorating this event on the last Friday of Ramadan as a day of solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people; rejecting the Judaization of al-Quds, settlement and displacement projects in particular, stressing that any infringement on Palestinian sanctities would lead to a regional war.

The martyred Hezbollah leader noted that the Saif al Quds Battle restored prestige to the Palestinian cause. It also foiled the normalization conspiracy and the conspiracy to establish an Israeli-Arab axis against Iran.

In Ramadan 2024, he stressed the importance of adhering to the option of resistance despite the difficulties and not paying attention to the words of the discouragers.

He always warned against the efforts of the arrogant West’s proxies to prevent the spread of the culture of resistance around the world.

Every lover of martyr Nasrallah is undoubtedly sad, but what consoles and comforts us is that the US-led aggression failed to obliterate the Palestinian cause thanks to the steadfastness and perseverance of the resistance in the face of the brutal colonial machine.

Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah lit the torch of a just and righteous cause with his own precious soul.

Hence, he will not be absent because the principles he defended will not die, and the echo of his voice will inspire future generations to continue the path of resistance no matter how difficult the circumstances.

Martyr Nasrallah’s directives and firm positions have formed a roadmap for a good and dignified life as stipulated in the holy Quran: “Whoever does righteousness, whether male or female, while he is a believer – We will surely cause him to live a good life, and We will surely reward them according to the best of what they used to do.” (An-Nahl: 97).