Off-road tourism park inaugurated near Tehran

TEHRAN – An off-road tourism park was officially inaugurated on Sunday in Alborz province, which is side by side with Tehran.

The first of its kind in Iran, the off-road tourism park is established at the permanent venue of Alborz International Exhibitions in the Mehrshahr district of Karaj, IRNA reported on Sunday.

Ardeshir Darvishi, a provincial tourism official, described the opening of the park as a milestone in sports tourism for Alborz. He made the remarks in a special ceremony attended by national and international champions of the sport.

Highlighting the capabilities of Alborz’s off-road team at both national and international levels, Darvishi emphasized that the province holds significant potential for the development of sports tourism due to its distinguished athletes and unique natural geography.

“We are working to improve infrastructure to facilitate the presence of both domestic and international sports tourists,” he stated.

Off-road tourism parks are places where you can drive off-road vehicles on a variety of terrains. Some parks offer rentals, lodging, and other amenities.

AM