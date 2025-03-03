Empower yourself to make ear, hearing care a reality for all!

TEHRAN – World Hearing Day is held on March 3 annually to raise awareness regarding hearing loss and promote ear and hearing care. The day calls for action to address hearing loss as well as other related issues.

Each year, World Health Organization (WHO) decides on the theme and develops evidence-based advocacy materials such as brochures, flyers, posters, banners, infographics, and presentations, among others.

This year’s theme builds upon the 2024 focus on changing mindsets toward ear and hearing care. It invites individuals of all ages to empower themselves to ensure healthy ears and hearing for themselves and others, with the theme, “Changing mindsets: empower yourself to make ear and hearing care a reality for all!”

By encouraging individuals to recognize the importance of ear and hearing health, this year’s campaign aims to inspire people to change their behaviour to protect their hearing from loud sounds and prevent hearing loss, check their hearing regularly, use hearing devices if needed, and support those living with hearing loss. Empowered individuals can drive change within themselves and in society at large.

By 2030, over 500 million people are expected to require rehabilitation for hearing loss. Over one billion young people face the risk of permanent hearing loss due to prolonged exposure to loud sounds during recreational pastimes such as listening to music and video gameplay.

How we hear in the future depends on how we care for our ears today, as many cases of hearing loss can be avoided through the adoption of safe listening and good hearing care practices. For those living with hearing loss, early identification and access to timely rehabilitation are essential to achieving their highest potential.

You can take steps today to ensure good hearing health throughout life.

Hearing screening at different life stages, vaccinating children against infectious diseases, ear infections’ treatment, controlling exposure to loud noise in occupational and recreational environments, as well as early diagnosis and treatment of hearing impairment can prevent hearing loss.

Every day, about 10-20 babies are born in Iran with hearing impairments, amounting to an average of 3,000 babies annually, which highlights the prevalence of the disability in the country, ISNA reported.

A hearing screening program for newborns commenced in 2005. Currently, there are 700 centers conducting hearing screening across the country. Since 2005, the program has covered 15,385,789 babies, 47,478 of whom have been diagnosed with hearing impairments and have received rehabilitation services.

In the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year, which started on March 2024, 480,794 infants were screened, and 2,132 babies with hearing problems were detected.

Cochlear implantation is one of the most advanced medical treatments that help people who are deaf or hard-of-hearing to perceive sounds.

The country has been implementing the surgery since 1993. Iran is among the top ten countries, ranking first in the region in conducting the surgery, the health ministry’s website reported.

More than 20 thousand cochlear implants have been implemented in the country so far.