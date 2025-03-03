Haifa comes under attack again 

TEHRAN – A second operation has taken place in the Israeli port city of Haifa.

Israeli media reported on Monday that a stabbing attack took place in Haifa, resulting in the death of a settler and multiple injuries.

There were conflicting reports about the nature of the incident.

According to Israeli emergency services, the attack occurred at a bus stop near a shopping center in Haifa.

This was confirmed by similar reports saying the attack happened at the entrance to the Lev HaMifratz Mall in Haifa.

It led to the death of one settler and injuries to four others, three of whom are in critical condition. The attacker was also “neutralized” (killed).

Some Israeli media outlets claimed that a second attacker was shot at the scene. However, the police later stated that the second individual who was shot “may not have been an assailant.”

Israeli media later clarified that one of the severely injured individuals was actually a security officer who had been mistakenly identified as the attacker.

Initial reports suggested that two attackers were involved, with one being shot while security forces continued searching for the other.

Israeli police have since sealed off the area and are working to manage the situation, ensuring there are no further threats.

Israeli sources told Hebrew media that the perpetrator was a 20-year-old man from the city of Shefa-Amr in the 1948 territories. The sources added that he is from the Druze sect and holds German citizenship.

The operation comes as the Israeli regime has escalated violence in the occupied West Bank and is obstructing a fragile ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas said the operation was a “natural response to the ongoing crimes of the occupation.”

The group released a statement that said:

“The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) blesses the heroic operation carried out by one of our people’s heroes at the central bus station in occupied Haifa on the morning of Monday, March 3, 2025.

This operation comes as a natural response to the ongoing crimes of the occupation against our people in the West Bank, Gaza, and Jerusalem, including the escalating killings, destruction, and forced displacement in refugee camps in the northern West Bank, the ongoing siege on the Gaza Strip, the ethnic cleansing projects in the Jordan Valley, and the continued desecration of al-Aqsa Mosque.

In this blessed month of Ramadan, the month of victory and holy war, we call on our people in the West Bank, al-Quds (Jerusalem), and the occupied interior to escalate confrontations with the enemy and engage in resistance by all possible means. Resistance will continue until the land and holy sites are liberated, the occupier is expelled, and an independent Palestinian state is established with al-Quds as its capital.”

On Thursday, a double attack, both a stabbing and a vehicle ramming, took place near Hadera in the Haifa district.

The attack left ten people injured before the assailant was killed.

According to reports, one of the victims was in critical condition. The attacker reportedly ran over several people before exiting the vehicle to stab others and eventually crashed into a police patrol.

The attack occurred on the Pardes Hanna-Karkur road, northeast of Hadera, where two police officers were also stabbed.

Israeli police stated that the attacker drove for several hundred meters after the initial ramming before colliding with a police vehicle.