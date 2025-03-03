LONDON - On October 7, 2023, the Palestinian resistance movement carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, which humiliated the Zionist entity before the eyes of the entire world, tarnishing the image of its so-called invincible army and stripping it of its claimed balance and dominance in the region.

Unable to respond effectively to the resistance fighters, it resorted to killing innocent civilians, including its own settlers. The Zionist occupation forces launched brutal, large-scale military operations that resulted in the martyrdom and injury of tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians.

Recently, media reports revealed that the Zionist army had issued orders to activate the "Hannibal Protocol" on that day—a military procedure that allows the use of lethal force to prevent the capture of soldiers, even if it results in their deaths. This admission highlights the grave violations committed by the occupation forces against Palestinian civilians and raises questions about their adherence to international and humanitarian laws.

The Hannibal Protocol, developed in the 1980s, aims to prevent the capture of soldiers at any cost, even if it means sacrificing their lives. Its activation on October 7, 2023, led to indiscriminate bombings targeting civilian areas, including a music festival, resulting in the deaths of dozens of settlers. This excessive use of force reflects a blatant disregard for civilian lives and reinforces the culture of impunity practiced by the occupation forces.

In addition, Gaza witnessed a series of systematic attacks on civilian infrastructure, service facilities, and medical institutions during that period. International reports documented the targeting of hospitals and medical clinics, destroying the healthcare infrastructure and rendering it unable to provide basic services. These attacks not only destroyed buildings but also resulted in the martyrdom and injury of many medical workers and patients. A report issued by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in December 2024 indicated that these assaults pushed Gaza's healthcare system to the brink of collapse, catastrophically affecting Palestinians' access to medical care.

The occupation forces justify these brutal attacks by claiming the presence of tunnels or military activities beneath hospitals. However, these claims lack credible evidence. In some cases, Zionist officials have admitted that these tunnels have existed for decades and do not pose a current threat. For example, Ehud Barak, the former prime minister and defense minister, pointed out that a tunnel under one hospital has existed since the 1973 war, raising questions about the motives behind targeting these facilities now.

Moreover, the occupation forces committed live-streamed killings targeting displaced people in northern Gaza. Media cameras, along with human rights organizations, documented dozens of massacres carried out by the occupation forces through aerial and artillery bombardments, which destroyed entire residential blocks, killing and injuring hundreds of civilians.

The occupation forces also used indiscriminate, unguided weapons, such as robots and explosive barrels, to target inhabited homes, leading to more civilian casualties, most of whom were women and children.

These systematic attacks on civilians and medical facilities constitute a blatant violation of international humanitarian law, which protects civilians, hospitals, and medical workers from being targeted. The destruction of healthcare infrastructure exacerbates the suffering of civilians, especially under the unjust siege imposed on Gaza, which limits access to essential medical supplies.

Admitting the activation of the Hannibal Protocol and targeting medical facilities underscore the urgent need for an independent international investigation into these violations. Those responsible for these crimes must be held accountable to ensure justice and prevent their recurrence in the future. The international community must also take immediate action to protect Palestinian civilians in Gaza and ensure their access to basic services without threats to their lives.

In conclusion, these events reflect the bitter reality faced by the Palestinian people under occupation, where their lives and property are constantly at risk. Shedding light on these violations and working to hold the perpetrators accountable is a crucial step toward ending the occupation and achieving justice and peace in the region.

