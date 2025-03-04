Tehran to host 3rd Iran-Africa trade summit in spring

TEHRAN - The third Iran-Africa Economic Cooperation Summit is set to take place in May 2025, coinciding with the Iran Expo in Tehran and Isfahan, the head of the Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) announced.

In an exclusive interview with IRIB, Alireza Dehghan Dehnavi said the summit will bring together officials from Iran and African nations to enhance economic ties.

In addition to the main conference, extensive business negotiations between Iranian and African traders are planned. The summit will also feature industrial site visits and efforts to finalize trade agreements between Iran and African countries.

EF/