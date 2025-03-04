Tehran Symphony Orchestra to perform classical songs at Vahdat Hall

TEHRAN-The Tehran Symphony Orchestra will perform its last concert in winter at Vahdat Hall in Tehran on March 9.

Titled “Classical Songs,” the concert will have Nasir Heydarian as the guest conductor. The orchestra is to perform famous classic Iranian and foreign pieces, ILNA reported.

The repertoire will include pieces by the German composer and pianist Ludwig van Beethoven as well as “Classical Songs” by the Iranian musician and composer Mani Jafarzadeh.

Mani Jafarzadeh, 46, is an Iranian musician, composer, writer, and critic. Among his music instructors are Farhad Fakhreddini, Shahin Farhat, and Ahmad Pejman. He has also studied art history under Aydin Aghdashloo and attended poetry and fiction workshops led by Reza Baraheni.

Jafarzadeh has written a dissertation on philosophy of art and aesthetics titled “A Commentary on Contemporary Auditory Culture – An Introduction to the Main Trends in Iranian Music from the Constitutional Era to the Islamic Revolution and Their Comparative Analysis”.

The Tehran Symphony Orchestra, founded in 1933, is Iran's oldest and largest symphony orchestra. During the years, celebrated musicians including Rubik Gregorian, Morteza Hannaneh, Haymo Taeuber, Heshmat Sanjari, and Farhad Meshkat took over as the orchestra's conductor.

