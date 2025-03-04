Iranian documentary “The Last of the Whale Shark” to compete in Cambodia International Film Festival

TEHRAN-The Iranian documentary film “The Last of the Whale Shark” directed by Ramtin Balef has found its way to the 14th Cambodia International Film Festival (CIFF) to be held from March 21 to 30 in Phnom Penh, the capital city of Cambodia.

A production of the Documentary, Experimental & Animation Film Center (DEFC), the documentary film has been selected for the documentary competition section of the upcoming edition of the CIFF, Mehr reported.

“The Last of the Whale Shark” is the tale of the final surviving whale shark in the Persian Gulf, on a quest to find its mate in the seas polluted by man-made toxins.

Produced in 2024, the 76-minute film is rooted in the multitude of accidents and tragedies inflicted upon the marine environment by our generation and shows how this environmental destruction affects the search for love for this last whale shark.

The documentary won the Best Music and Best Cinematography awards at the 17th Iran International Documentary Film Festival- Cinema Verite.

The Cambodia International Film Festival is the most significant and industry-driven film event in the Kingdom of Cambodia.

Every year, the CIFF features a diversified program and hosts filmmakers from Cambodia and abroad. It focuses on inspiring audiences to the diversity of films, promotes innovative international filmmaking including fiction and documentaries, and presents recent quality productions made in and about Cambodia by national and international filmmakers.

This year, CIFF brings more than 150 events and film screenings of movies made in and about Cambodia as well as from around the world (from over 40 countries).

SS/SAB



