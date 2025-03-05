“The Wife of Martin Guerre” comes to Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN- American novelist and poet Janet Lewis’ novel “The Wife of Martin Guerre” has recently been published in Persian.

Translated by Vahid Tabatabai, the book has been published by Mahi Publications in Tehran.

“The Wife of Martin Guerre,” first published in 1941, is a compelling short novel. Set in 16th-century France, the story revolves around Martin Guerre, a peasant who mysteriously returns home to his wife after a lengthy absence, only to be later exposed as an impostor.

Lewis' inspiration for the novel stemmed from her extensive research into historical trials reliant on circumstantial evidence. Following her deep dive into these trials, she authored a pamphlet discussing the significant risks associated with such evidence, ultimately leading to the creation of this rich narrative.

The novel unfolds from the perspective of Bertrande, Martin's devoted wife, who finds herself faced with an intricate moral dilemma when a man claiming to be her husband returns home.

The original Martin is portrayed as a harsh and unloving man, contributing to Bertrande’s conflicted feelings when confronted with the warmth and affection of the impostor, who appears to be the antithesis of her true husband. This presents her with a profound ethical question: should she expose the impostor and risk enduring a lifetime of misery, or should she remain silent and uphold the facade?

As the narrative progresses, the real Martin Guerre eventually reappears, forcing Bertrande to confront her inner turmoil and moral responsibilities. In a dramatic twist, she decides to reveal the truth about the impostor, a choice that leads to her emotional unraveling.

The real Martin, however, rejects her, delivering a stern rebuke that underscores the weight of her decision.

Beyond its literary merits, Lewis transformed “The Wife of Martin Guerre” into a three-act opera libretto for composer William Bergsma, which premiered at the Juilliard School on February 15, 1956. This adaptation further solidified the novel’s impact and relevance, allowing its poignant themes of identity, morality, and the complexities of human relationships to resonate in yet another artistic medium.

