Uzbekistan’s ambassador visits Alborz province, explores ways to expand cooperation

TEHRAN - Fariduddin Nasriyev, the ambassador of Uzbekistan to Iran, recently visited Alborz province, located near Tehran.

During his visit, he met with the provincial tourism chief, Nader Zeinali, to discuss strategies for expanding bilateral cooperation in the tourism sector.

Additionally, several economic officials, business leaders, and tourism stakeholders attended the meeting, which took place on Monday at the Alborz Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture, ILNA reported.

During the meeting, Zeinali underscored the deep cultural ties between Iran and Uzbekistan, highlighting tourism as a bridge for fostering stronger people-to-people connections and boosting the economies of both nations. “Tourism, as a driver of development, has economic, social, political, and cultural impacts and can serve as a foundation for establishing shared markets and cultural exchanges,” he stated.

Zeinali further emphasized Alborz province’s rich tourism potential, pointing out its diverse attractions in cultural heritage, nature tourism, and industrial tourism. He expressed readiness to organize joint tours between Iran and Uzbekistan, noting that the historical site of Ozbaki, dating back to the Median era, could serve as a key destination for cultural tourism and international visitors.

For his part, Ambassador Nasriyev welcomed the expansion of tourism ties with Alborz province and highlighted the existing infrastructure for tourism cooperation. He mentioned that two weekly flights operate between Tehran and Tashkent via Zagros Airlines and Qeshm Air, facilitating travel between the two countries.

Nasriyev also announced the launch of Uzbekistan’s electronic visa system, allowing travelers to obtain an e-visa within three days for a fee of $20, eliminating the need for in-person visits to embassies or consulates.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to expanding tourism collaborations, developing joint tours, and strengthening cultural and economic ties between Alborz province and Uzbekistan.

Earlier in January, Ambassador Nasriev met with Iran’s tourism minister Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, discussing ways focused on strengthening cooperation in the areas of tourism, cultural heritage, and handicrafts. During the meeting, Salehi-Amiri referred to his recent meeting with Aziz Abdukhakimov, Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister, where the two sides agreed to sign a comprehensive memorandum of understanding.

