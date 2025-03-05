Arab League endorses Gaza plan 

TEHRAN – An emergency Arab summit in Cairo has approved Egypt’s plan to rebuild the Gaza Strip.

The Egyptian government outlined its highly anticipated Gaza reconstruction plan in a detailed 112-page document.

The summit concluded with a final statement addressing key issues related to occupied Palestine.

The statement emphasized that the reconstruction plan seeks to keep Gaza and the West Bank under a single, unified authority.

The summit stressed the importance of finalizing the ceasefire in Gaza, acknowledging it as a major challenge.

The statement also reaffirmed the Arab position against any attempts to displace the Palestinian people, regardless of the pretext.

In a rebuke to U.S. President Donald Trump’s Gaza relocation plan, the statement rejected any alternative that involves the forced displacement of Palestinians and reaffirmed support for a Palestinian state.

The final statement highlighted that the Egyptian plan will ensure the connection between the occupied West Bank and Gaza and that “peace is the Arabs’ strategic choice.”

The summit also explored the creation of a new security and political framework for Gaza and urged the UN Security Council to deploy international peacekeeping forces in both Gaza and the West Bank.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa voiced support for the proposed Arab plan, affirming that efforts would be made with all parties to ensure its implementation.

At the summit’s conclusion, Mustafa announced initiatives for a national dialogue aimed at addressing all issues, emphasizing the importance of relying on “the patriotism of all parties.”

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas welcomed the reconstruction plan adopted by the Arab summit and called for ensuring all necessary conditions for its success.

Hamas also viewed the summit’s call for implementing the ceasefire agreement as political support for the Palestinian people and as pressure on the Israeli occupation to prevent any efforts to undermine the agreement.

The movement added, “Holding the Arab summit today marks an advanced stage of Arab and Islamic alignment with the just Palestinian cause.”

Hamas reaffirmed its commitment to the national cause and the rights of the Palestinian people “until the establishment of the Palestinian state with al-Quds as its capital.”

A draft communique stated that the Arab League would support the establishment of a Palestinian administrative committee.

During the summit, leaders, especially from Egypt and Jordan, expressed their support for the Gaza reconstruction plan and rejected the resumption of war and the displacement of Palestinians.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas praised the Arab plan for rebuilding Gaza and urged U.S. President Donald Trump to support the reconstruction efforts, emphasizing the importance of ensuring that the Palestinian people in Gaza are not displaced.

Abbas presented a “Palestinian vision,” announcing his readiness to hold general elections next year “if conditions allow.” He also proposed the creation of a vice president position for both the State of Palestine and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi confirmed working with Palestinians to form an independent committee to manage Gaza, highlighting that a Gaza reconstruction committee will oversee its affairs.

Sisi added that Egypt’s plan guarantees the Palestinian people will stay on their land and that Gaza will be rebuilt.

He condemned the violations against Palestinians in the West Bank and warned against continued attacks on al-Aqsa Mosque and any attempts to alter its current status.

Jordanian King Abdullah II denounced the Israeli decision to prevent humanitarian aid from entering Gaza, stating that it violates international law.

King Abdullah reaffirmed that “the two-state solution is the only viable option for establishing a Palestinian state with East al-Quds as its capital.”

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit emphasized that Gaza’s reconstruction must ensure its people remain in their homeland, stating that “the Palestinian people must not suffer another catastrophe.”

Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid called for urgent action to rebuild Gaza and the creation of a dedicated fund for this purpose. He expressed strong support for the reconstruction plan proposed at the summit.

Rashid firmly rejected any attempt to relocate Palestinians outside their homeland, warning against “catastrophic” plans aimed at eliminating the Palestinian presence.

Similarly, Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa rejected any plans to displace Palestinians and expressed strong support for Egypt’s plan for Gaza.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun stressed the need for a strong and principled stance, asserting that there can be no peace without Palestinian rights and the liberation of the Lebanese land.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres noted that Palestinians experienced relief during the initial phase of the ceasefire agreement and emphasized the need to prevent the resumption of fighting by all means.

Guterres also highlighted the importance of establishing a political framework for Gaza’s reconstruction in accordance with international law. He insisted that Gaza must remain an integral part of the Palestinian state, without any territorial reductions.

During his speech at the emergency summit, Guterres highlighted the crucial role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), which operates under extremely difficult conditions. He urged full financial and logistical support for the agency.

Trump has proposed that the U.S. would effectively take control of Gaza and displace its population to neighboring countries, including Jordan and Egypt, while the territory is “developed.”

He stated, "The US will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too. We’ll own it.”

The remarks have been widely condemned worldwide as an American endorsement of ethnic cleansing.

