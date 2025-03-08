Iran says OIC must move from ‘rhetoric’ into ‘action’ as it demands collective sanctions on Israel

TEHRAN – At the extraordinary Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting in Jeddah on Friday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi delivered a harsh condemnation of Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza and demanded immediate collective sanctions against the regime.

The meeting, convened at Iran’s request, saw Araghchi accuse Western powers of complicity in a "genocidal campaign" against Palestinians.

"Collective sanctions against Israel should be imposed as a practical and immediate measure to halt its crimes," Araghchi asserted, emphasizing that the OIC must translate rhetoric into action.

He criticized the U.S. for enabling Israel’s aggression through military and diplomatic support, stating, "The Zionist regime, emboldened by unconditional U.S. backing, has committed unimaginable atrocities—including war crimes, ethnic cleansing, and genocide—while evading accountability."

Iran’s top diplomat condemned recent U.S. proposals to forcibly relocate Gaza’s population as a violation of international law, warning that such plans would "erase Palestine" and deepen regional instability.

"Any measure altering Gaza’s demographic fabric is inadmissible," he stressed, calling for an OIC-led resolution at the UN General Assembly to reject displacement schemes.

Araghchi also targeted corporations complicit in sustaining Israel’s occupation, urging OIC states to "halt operations of entities directly or indirectly supporting Israeli crimes" and develop a blacklist of such companies.

He reiterated Iran’s unwavering support for Palestinian Resistance, stating, "Palestinians have an inalienable right to defend themselves—a right enshrined in international law, not subject to Western hypocrisy."

The minister further demanded Tel Aviv’s expulsion from the UN, citing its obstruction of UNRWA operations, defiance of resolutions, and designation of the UN Secretary-General as persona non grata.

"The 21st century’s only apartheid regime must not enjoy legitimacy in this body," he declared.

While backing the meeting’s resolution, where the countries endorsed an Egyptian-proposed plan for Gaza reconstruction, Araghchi outlined Iran’s reservations, including opposition to a two-state solution.

"One democratic state representing all Palestinians is the only viable path to justice," he argued, rejecting any implicit recognition of the Israeli regime.

The OIC session concluded with calls for an international Gaza reconstruction campaign and a UN-recognized Gaza Victims’ Remembrance Day.

"Our commitment to Palestine is unshakable," he affirmed, urging the OIC to uphold its founding principles. "This meeting must mark a turning point—not just in words, but in deeds."