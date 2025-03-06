Iranian FM heads to Jeddah to attend OIC emergency meeting on Gaza

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi headed to Saudi Arabia on Thursday afternoon to participate in the emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Gaza.

The conference will be held on Friday in Jeddah, where the 57-Islamic nation bloc is headquartered.

Araghchi is scheduled to address the meeting, hold talks with some OIC counterparts and the bloc’s secretary general.

The OIC foreign ministerial meeting that is being held with the initiative of Iran will focus on the Zionist regime’s ongoing genocidal acts in Gaza and extermination of Palestine.

It is expected the OIC foreign ministers to adopt a unified and decisive stance against any plan to forcibly relocate the Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

According to the IRIB news agency, the foreign ministers are expected to call for reconstruction of Gaza, delivering humanitarian aid to Gazans and demanding punishment for the leaders of the Zionist regime for committing war crimes and genocide against Palestinians.

Talking on special TV program on Thursday night, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the emergency meeting is being held with the Iranian proposal to mobilize the Islamic world against the forced displacement of the Palestinians from Gaza.

Arab leaders on Tuesday approved Egypt's postwar plan for the Gaza Strip, countering the Trump plan to depopulate the territory and redevelop it as a beach destination.

The $53 billion (€49.6bn) plan, endorsed by Arab leaders at a summit in Cairo, would allow Gaza's roughly 2 million Palestinians to remain in the Strip.

“The meeting of the foreign ministers of Islamic states is a continuation of this trend and opposition to the plan to dislocate the Gazan people,” Baghaei pointed out.