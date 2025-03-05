Ten Bronze Age artifacts from Kerman registered as national heritage

TEHRAN - Ten ancient artifacts from the Bronze Age have been officially registered in Iran’s National List of Movable Heritage, according to Nader Alidadi-Soleimani, head of the Registration Office for Cultural Heritage in Kerman province.

Soleimani on Wednesday announced that the artifacts were inscribed during a session of the Central Council for the Registration of Movable Cultural-Historical Properties at the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts.

The artifacts, which date back to the third millennium BC, belong to the Bronze Age culture of Jiroft plain, a region known for its rich archaeological significance in southern Iran.

Soleimani highlighted the importance of Jiroft's civilization, stating that in the early third millennium BC, rural communities of the region transitioned from the Chalcolithic period to an advanced stage of urban development. “This transformation led to the establishment of early cities and the emergence of a structured civilization.”

He further emphasized that the Jiroft civilization is considered one of the few early human civilizations that flourished in present-day Iran, playing a crucial role in the growth and advancement of ancient societies.

Until the very early 21st century, no one had ever dreamed that a refined forgotten culture could re-emerge from the sands of a remote and arid region in southeast Iran. The story started when rounds of heavy flood swept the topsoil off thousands of previously unknown tombs in a Bronze Age cemetery in Jiroft. Arrays of remarkable findings at Jiroft demanded a reassessment of a previous interpretation, based on which Mesopotamia was considered the cradle of civilization.

According to a National Geographic article, a flood of archaeological objects began appearing in the antiquities market seemingly out of nowhere in 2001. In a short time, distinctive pieces of jewelry, weapons, finely crafted ceramics, drinking vessels, and game boards—featuring unusual artistry and magnificent inlays of carnelian and lapis lazuli found their ways to antique markets for sale.

These extraordinary pieces featured a complex symbology of animals, both wild and domesticated, depicted fighting among themselves or with human figures, the humans always triumphant. There were beautifully realized bucolic scenes of animals grazing in vast palm groves and architectural reproductions of temples or palaces.

