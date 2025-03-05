Ancient city of Belqeys undergoes cleanup ahead of Nowruz

TEHRAN - The historical site of Shahr-e Belqeys, an ancient citadel in North Khorasan province, has been cleaned in preparation for the upcoming Nowruz holidays. The initiative was carried out by the Belqeys Cultural and Sports Club to enhance the site's appeal for visitors.

According to Hossein Rahmani, director of the Belqeys heritage site, the impressive mudbrick and adobe structure spans approximately 51,000 square meters. Once protected by 29 towers of varying sizes, the site now attracts both domestic and international tourists keen to explore its historical significance.

Shahr-e Belqeys is considered the remnants of the ancient city of Esfarayen, dating back to the early Islamic centuries. It remained inhabited until the late Safavid and early Qajar periods, encapsulating over a thousand years of history within its walls.

Archaeological excavations and research have played a crucial role in highlighting the cultural importance of the site, leading to the establishment of the Belqeys Heritage Base in 2009.

Rahmani emphasized the significance of collaborative efforts in preserving historical sites, noting that community involvement, including environmental and heritage conservation groups, contributes to maintaining the site's integrity and ensuring a welcoming atmosphere for tourists.

He further stated that promoting a clean environment, waste collection, and safeguarding valuable historical heritage are the primary objectives of such initiatives.

AM