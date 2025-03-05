BMI, Pioneer in Providing Digital Healthcare Services

The CEO of Bank Melli Iran (BMI)inaugurated the bank's CT scan center, health monitoring center, and "digital hospital."

According to the Public Relations Department of Bank Melli Iran, Chief Executive of Bank Melli Iran Dr. Abolfazl Najjarzadeh accompanied by members of the bank's Board of Directors, inaugurated the bank’s Health Monitoring Center, CT Scan Center, and Digital Hospital on “App. BALE”.

In the inaugural ceremony, he stated that health of colleagues and staff at Bank Melli Iran is one of the main concerns for the bank’s managers.

Benefitted from the world’s most modern banking technology and digital infrastructures available at Bank Melli Iran (BMI), managers of the bank are trying to develop non-presence and technological services at hospital of the bank appropriately to be a role model for the health system of the country, Najjarzadeh added.

Human resources and efficient manpower are the bank's capital, and “we are trying to move towards having a healthy bank with energetic employees by updating hospital equipment and using state-of-the-art technology in the field of providing quality medical services.”

By taking advantage of the digital infrastructures and a drawn road map, Bank Melli Iran (BMI) has provided the opportunity for colleagues and clients to make appointments, receive test results, and receive prescription and case records electronically using ‘BALE” app. and the @BMIHOSPITALBOT.

The Health Monitoring Center of the bank also started its work with the aim of monitoring the health of Bank Melli Iran’s employees in the first step with various departments.

In another part of the ceremony, in addition to the imaging services that existed in the bank's hospital, a CT Scan device with updated capabilities was installed and launched officially.

The CT Scan device is one of the world's most modern 16-slice CT scan devices which has the performance of a 32-slice device using the advanced technology.