Sepahan, Esteghlal Khuzestan share spoils in PGPL

TEHRAN – Sepahan and Esteghlal Khuzestan football teams shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at the 2024/25 Iran Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Thursday.

Mohammad Karimi was on target for Sepahan in Isfahan’s Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium in the 52nd minute and Thievy Bifouma leveled the score in the 63rd minute.

Esteghlal Khuzestan were reduced to 10-man in the 90th minute after Mohammad Abshak was shown his second yellow card.

In Sirjan, Gol Gohar defeated Kheybar 2-0, courtesy of goals from Mehdi Tikdari and Amirmohammad Razzaghinia.

On Friday, Chadormalou will host Persepolis, Aluminum play Zob Ahan in Arak, Malavan face Nassaji and Shams Azar meet Mes in Qazvin.

Tractor lead the table with 45 points thanks to a better goal difference than Sepahan.