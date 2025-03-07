Persepolis edge Chadormalou: PGPL

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team narrowed the gap on league leaders Tractor and Sepahan to one point after edging past Chadormalou in the 2024/25 Iran Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Friday.

Serdar Dursun scored the winning goal in the 15th minute at the Shahid Nasiri Stadium in Yazd.

Elsewhere, Aluminum defeated Zob Ahan 2-0 in Arak, Malavan edged past Nassaji 1-0 in Bandar Anzali and Shams Azar defeated Mes 3-1 in Qazvin.

Tractor, who have one game in their hands, lead the table with 45 points thanks to a better goal difference than Sepahan.

Persepolis are third with 44 points.