Over 545m tons of cargo transported across Iran in 11 months

TEHRAN - Mehrdad Hamdollahi, director of the Road Transport and Cargo Office at Iran's Transport and Urban Development Ministry, announced that over 545 million tons of cargo were transported via the country's road network in the first 11 months of the current year (March 2024 – February 2025).

According to Mehr News Agency, Hamdollahi noted that 82 freight terminals and transport hubs are operational across the country. He stated that during the mentioned period, a total of 545.4 million tons of goods were moved through Iran’s roadways.

He emphasized that during this period, 21 million tons of essential goods were transported from the country’s ports and distributed to various destinations via road transport.

The official further reported that a total of 104 million tons of agricultural, livestock, and food products, as well as over 182.8 million tons of construction and mineral materials, were transported across Iran’s road network over the 11-month period.

Hamdollahi added that more than 460,000 freight transport vehicles, with an average age of over 18 years, are currently operating in Iran’s road transport sector.

To support logistics operations, over 565,000 drivers and 5,561 companies and institutions are active in cargo transport across the country’s provinces, he said.

Additionally, Hamdollahi noted that 243,573 pickup trucks, with an average service life of more than 13 years, have been licensed by the Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization for cargo transport and freight movement.

